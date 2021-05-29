BLOOMINGTON — Velma Maxine Lawrence, 91, of Bloomington, IL passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Born August 9, 1929 at her family home in Cullom, IL, the daughter of Frank Trost and Alta Mortimore/Trost.

She was an extremely devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Friend.

Velma is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Terry) Malcome; grandchildren: Andrew Woodburn, Allison Malcome and Stephanie Hall; great grandson, Braylin Depaepe.

Preceded in death by father, Frank Trost and mother, Alta Mortimore/Trost; four brothers: Cotton, Laverne, Art and Harry; two sisters: Helen and Loretta; devout husband, Andy Lawrence and children: son, Daniel Lawrence and daughter, Becca Lawrence.

After graduation from Cullom Community High School in 1947, Velma moved to Bloomington. She held various positions of employment, working at Funk Bros Seed Co., The Falcon Restaurant, Illinois State University and East Central Illinois Agency on Aging. While employed at The Falcon Restaurant she met her lifelong friend, Marilyn Wiechman.

Later in life she continued her education at Lincoln College earning her Associate's Degree with an emphasis in Secretarial Skills.