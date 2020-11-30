Velma "Opal" Foust

Opal enjoyed cooking and baking. Mostly she enjoyed sharing the food she created. She loved to share a meal with you and know how your day was. Opal spent many years playing, caring, and teaching her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught them to be good Christians and to enjoy the simple things in life. Opal loved flowers, if you ever visited her backyard in the Spring and Summer you would find a multitude of beautiful flowers. Opal loved to tell you about them and help you to raise your own.

Opal's favorite color was yellow. This color fit her personality so well, as she was cheery and warm. The Covell community will not be the same, as Opal has helped so many in this community over her life time there. Opal was so loved by her family, friends, and neighbors and she will be missed deeply here on earth, but she is happy to be reunited with Pete the love of her life. Please share a smile or a helping hand in remembrance of Opal.

The family would like to thank the staff of O.S.F St. Joseph Medical Center for their help in her final days.

Opal was a member for more than fifty years of Covell Community Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Covell Community Church.

