Velma Weber

BENSON — Velma D. Weber, 89, a longtime resident of Benson, passed away Monday (April 13, 2020) at Windsor Gardens Continuing Care and Retirement Community, Bardstown, Ky.

Velma was born Dec. 28, 1930, the daughter of Leslie and Maude Combest Roberts. She married Dale E. Weber on Feb. 17, 1952. Her husband of 61 years passed on March 5, 2013.

Surviving are two sons, Dan (Kristie) Weber, Minonk; Randal (Shari) Weber, New Haven, Ky.; one sister, Georgia (John) Clark, Delavan; four grandchildren, Joshua (Michelle) Weber, Amber (Russ) Telford, Justin Weber and Nikki (Monti) Albert; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dorothy Head; two brothers, Vernon, Herman; and one grandson, Nathan Weber.

Velma loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, baking, cooking, reading, puzzles, fishing, ballroom dancing with her husband, and her many friends and relatives.

She was graduate of LeRoy High School, LeRoy. Velma was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson.

A private memorial service will be at a later date at Clayton Township Cemetery, Benson.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Benson Ambulance.

