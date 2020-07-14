Vera Simpson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Vera L. Simpson, 95, of Bloomington, formerly of Springfield, passed away Saturday (July 11, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Vera was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Dawson, the daughter of Thomas and Opal Cobb Lane. She attended Tri-City High School and later went on to marry Douglas M. Simpson in 1946.

Vera retired after working for the State of Illinois for 32 years and moved to Zephyr Hills, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband; brother, Virgil Lane and sisters, Mildred Grubb and Evelyn Warren Theobald.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews, with special appreciation for the years of love and care to Patricia and Charles Wilder of Lexington.

Private graveside services at Roselawn Memorial Park, Springfield.

