Verda Bill

ROANOKE — Verda Joyce Bill, 87, of Eureka, formerly of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 10:49 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal.

She was born on February 10, 1933 in El Paso, a daughter to Elmer and Gladys Zimmerman Punke. She married Ben Bill, Jr. on March 14, 1952 in Arroyo Grande, CA. He passed away on October 30, 2015.

Surviving are her children: Duane Bill, Dennis Bill both of Eureka, Debbie (Vern) Day of Bellevue, Ohio, Diane (Terry) Hinthorne of Eureka; two sisters: Betty Bill of Metamora, Marilyn Evans of Bradford; seven grandchildren: Melissa McClenathan, Brent (Ashley) Bill, Mandy (Mark) Glanz, Brad Bill, Megan Hinthorne, Brandon Hinthorne, Bryson Hinthorne; four great grandchildren: Marissa (Nick) Reed, Taylor Glanz, Talon Glanz, Jack Bill and two step-grandchildren: Cassie and Katie Day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dale Bill; two brothers; and four sisters.

Verda was a great wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was very crafty and she enjoyed card playing.

She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke.