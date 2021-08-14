HEYWORTH — Verdys “Verd” Harold Nommensen, 91, of Heyworth, passed away early in the morning on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his home.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Patrick Church, Wapella, where recitation of the rosary will take place at 6:00 p.m. His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Patrick's Church, Wapella, with Rev. Geoff Horton officiating. Interment will immediately follow services at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Wapella. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 10, 1929 in Chicago, son of Harold and Edna Blevins Nommensen. He was married to Marian Magurian. On August 18, 1978 he married Maryellen Bradd.

Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Maryellen Nommensen of Heyworth; four sons: Roger of Clinton, David (Marie) of Garden Grove, CA, Jeff (Shawna) of Waco, TX and Corey (Karen) of Sacramento, CA and three grandchildren, Christian, Justin and Samantha Nommensen, all of Sacramento, CA. Also surviving are his godson, Tyler Smith of Sacramento, CA; and one sister, Phyllis Fletcher of Hobart, IN.

He was a United States Army Veteran.

Verd was a member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Wapella.

Verd was a strong defender of life and a long-time supporter of the Sacramento Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to: Sacramento Life Center, 2316 Bell Executive Lane, Sacramento, CA 95825.