Verena Knapp

BLOOMINGTON — Verena E. Knapp, 92, of Bloomington, formerly of Cissna Park, peacefully passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at her residence at Mercy Creek.

Verena was born April 13, 1927, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Gust and Bertha Grusy Meiss. She married Ralph Knapp on Dec. 21, 1947, in Danville, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2012.

Survivors include her children, Stan Knapp, Frisco, Texas; Mardel Knapp, Fort Myers, Fla.; Kevin (Dixie) Knapp, Bloomington; and Keith (Kay) Knapp, Hoopeston; one brother, Roy (Sherry) Meiss, Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Alesa (Clint) Bahler, Lucas (Angie) Knapp, Dustin (Trish) Knapp, Spencer (Emily) Knapp, Jennifer (Kyle) Raymond, Jackie Knapp and Jason (Ann) Knapp; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Bloomington, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Bloomington, with the ministers of the church officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park.