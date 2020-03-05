Verena Knapp

BLOOMINGTON — Verena E. Knapp, 92, of Bloomington, formerly of Cissna Park, peacefully passed away at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday (March 4, 2020) at her residence at Mercy Creek.
Verena was born April 13, 1927, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Gust and Bertha Grusy Meiss. She married Ralph Knapp on Dec. 21, 1947, in Danville, and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2012.
Survivors include her children, Stan Knapp, Frisco, Texas; Mardel Knapp, Fort Myers, Fla.; Kevin (Dixie) Knapp, Bloomington; and Keith (Kay) Knapp, Hoopeston; one brother, Roy (Sherry) Meiss, Indianapolis, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Alesa (Clint) Bahler, Lucas (Angie) Knapp, Dustin (Trish) Knapp, Spencer (Emily) Knapp, Jennifer (Kyle) Raymond, Jackie Knapp and Jason (Ann) Knapp; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Bloomington, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Apostolic Christian Church, Bloomington, with the ministers of the church officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Cissna Park.
Verena was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was known for her contagious laughter, quick wit and the many limericks she quoted by memory. Her love of flowers was displayed in her beautiful flower gardens. She loved her family well and they often share many examples of her tender heart. She hated to awaken the boys on a cold, dark winter morning to go out to the barn to milk cows before school. Her grandchildren’s problems were always better after she gave them a bowl of Kellogg’s Corn Pops. Friends and family alike felt encouraged and loved by the cards she faithfully sent.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church Outreach Fund or LifeSong for Orphans. Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home, Cissna Park.
Please share a memory of Verena at knappfuneralhomes.com.