Verlyn Higgins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Verlyn R. “Lynn” Higgins, 101, of Johnson City, Tenn., died April 12, 2020, at Cornerstone Village North.

Born Aug. 20, 1918, she was the youngest daughter of Olin and Ruby Michael. A lifelong resident of Illinois, she relocated to Appalachian Christian Village (later Cornerstone Village) in Johnson City, Tenn., in 2003, following the death of her husband of 63 years, James C. Higgins. She and her husband were active members of several Illinois Christian churches for many years, and at her death she was a member of First Christian Church, Clinton.

Survivors include daughters, Susan Higgins, Johnson City, Tenn., and Deborah Wasson and husband, Stockbridge, Ga.; two granddaughters, Rebecca W. Kerr and Jessica L. Wasson; three nieces, Margaret Ann King, Gail Evertson and Jean Kraushaar; and one nephew, Harold Robert Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; three sisters, Venus Weesner, Leah Michael and Gwen Kraushaar; and one brother, Harold Michael.