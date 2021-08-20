WASHBURN — Verna Jane (Hanover) Magee, 78, of Washburn, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 6:54 p.m. at the OSF Richard Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Funeral services will be Monday 10:00 a.m. at the memorial home. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. Memorials may be made to the Washburn United Methodist Church.

Jane was born November 2, 1942, to Vernon and Margret Hanover of Downs, IL. She married the love of her life Terence "Terry" Magee on June 4, 1966. They resided in rural Washburn where they raised their three children, Carol (Michael Meyerhoff) Magee, of Schaumburg, Michael Magee, of Washburn and Christopher (Shantel) Magee, of Streator. Her two grandchildren are Lexie Crackel and Logan Meyerhoff. She is survived by her twin sister, June Brown, of Bloomington. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a great-nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother, Eugene Hanover, sister, Janet Persons, brother-in-law's, Joe Persons and Bill Brown, and sister-in-law, Trudy Hanover.

She was a member of the Washburn United Methodist Church and served as Treasurer. She was also a member of The American Legion Auxiliary and served as President and Vice President. She enjoyed helping with many different events.

Jane enjoyed attending many of her children's activities while they were in school. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and grandmother.

We want to thank the staff of the Henry Rehab and Nursing Home for their care. To the staff of OSF Oncology Unit and Richard Owens Hospice Home for their care and concern.

We would also like to thank the members of the Washburn United Methodist Church for all the help over the past several months. We would like to thank the crews of the Washburn Fire and Ambulance for the transports. We would also like to give a shout out to Karen Jay for being there for our mother.

Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com.