MINONK — Vernon "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr.
Vern will have a graveside service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Minonk Twp. Cemetery, Minonk with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. He served in the Air Force. A celebration of Life for Vern "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr. will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at West Side Park in Minonk, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.
