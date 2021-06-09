 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon 'Bunky' Barth and Bill Herman, Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}

MINONK — Vernon "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr.

Vern will have a graveside service with military rites will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Minonk Twp. Cemetery, Minonk with Pastor Joy Miller officiating. He served in the Air Force. A celebration of Life for Vern "Bunky" Barth and Bill Herman, Sr. will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at West Side Park in Minonk, IL. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News