MINONK - Vernon "Bunky" Barth, 83, of Minonk, passed away at 3:34 p.m., on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at home with his family by his side.

As per Vern's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service with full military rites, with a celebration of life to follow will be held in June. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Minonk to Peoria St. Jude Team.

Vern was born April 1, 1937 in Bennington township, a son to Gustave and Greta (Upts) Barth. He married Betty Herman Weiland on May 30, 1975, in Toluca. She survives along with children: Brian Barth, Minonk; Keith (Tammy) Barth, Pattonsburg; Tammy Weiland, Minonk; and Tracy (John) Atteberry, Bloomington. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Erica Etcheson, Morgan Hubbard, Alyssa Volk, Devin Williams, Willie Barth, Marissa Atteberry, Nicholas Atteberry, Tyler Barth, Isaac Barth; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Pete; sister, Marilyn; infant children, Barbara and James; daughter in law, Sharon; and infant granddaughters, Sarah and Audrey.