FAIRBURY - Vernon Dean Maier, 85, died peacefully at home in Fairbury on Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020.

A grave-side service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery with James Fehr officiating. Full military rites will be accorded at the graveside. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Forrest, IL. is handling the arrangements.

Vernon was born on October 30, 1935, to Sam and Lydia Sohn Maier. He married Beth E. Tomlinson in Forrest on August 24, 1958. She survives in Fairbury.

Also surviving are his children: Sally (Larry) Bemount of Paxton and Marcus (Patty) of Forrest; his grandchildren: Heidi, Ben, and Gretchen Maier and Caleb Bemount; sister, Thelma Maier of Forrest; niece, Carla (Curtis) Stoller of Gridley and nephew, Kevin Kuntz of Cave Creek, AZ; and special friend, Becki (Barry) Garard of Dunlap, TN.

Vernon's parents, in-laws, Alfred and Lorene Tomlinson, daughter, Betsy, and sister, Marjorie preceded him in death.

Vernon graduated from Forrest-Strawn-Wing (FSW) in 1953. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956 and later joined J. A. Folwell American Legion Post #174 in Forrest.