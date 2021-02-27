LEXINGTON - Vernon E. Miller, 95, of Lexington, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date at the Lexington Community Center, with a private service officiated by Rev. Garry Gromley to follow. There will be no visitation, Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Miller was born June 25, 1925 in Normal, IL. The son of Albert and Clara (Sloneker) Miller. He married Alice M. Schrock, May 1, 1948 at Meadows, IL. She passed away on September 4, 2006. He married Helen Oswald December 22, 2007 in Phoenix, AZ. She passed away on June 5, 2011. He is also preceded in death by an infant daughter, his parents and 1 brother.

Survivors include one daughter: Beverly (the late William) Olson, Lexington; one son; Jack (Jacqui) Miller, Lexington; six grandchildren: Jamie (Jimmy) Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Nathan (Jessica) Miller, Lexington, IL, Kristin (Geoffrey) Powell, Lexington, IL, Dyllan Miller, Lexington, IL, Zachary Miller, St. Petersburg, FL and Cole Miller, Portage, MI. Also surviving are seven great grandchildren: Jayden Stitt and Jaycie Stitt, Nolensville, TN, Drake Powell, Cooper Miller, Tinleigh Miller, Wyatt Powell, and Quincy Miller, Lexington, IL.