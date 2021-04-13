TOLUCA — Vernon Leroy Stutzman, 79, of Toluca , passed away at 11:45 PM on Saturday April 10, 2021 at Aperion Care in Toluca.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery in Toluca. Memorials may be given to the Toluca Ambulance Service.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Toluca is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon was born in Bloomington, IL on November 6, 1941, a son to Carl L. and Blanche E. (King) Stutzman. He married Eva D. Clark in Toluca on July 8, 1989. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Crystal Strauss, Trophy Club, TX; step-children: Debbie (Dave) Roan, WA, Diane (Bob) Hamilton, Toluca, Joan (Matt) Hamilton, Lake Wildwood, Cheryl (Aron) Lunning, Toluca, JoAnn Hudson- Alexander, Racine, WI, Larry Hudson, NV; grandchildren: Samantha Strauss, Alisa Hamilton, Jennifer and Michael DeRubeis, Tim Hudson, Sara Hudson, Tabatha Presley, Christina Wolak-Holte, Tiffany Wolak; siblings: Donald (Margaret) Stutzman, Toluca, Stanley (Beth) Stutzman, Toluca, Roy (Joan) Stutzman, Minonk, Wilma (Don) Bean, East Peoria.