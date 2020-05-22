× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEWITT — Vernon Wayne Wilson, 74, of DeWitt, passed away 1:16 p.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Private services will be held Tuesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jim Kilson officiating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Vernon was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Russell Springs, Ky., the son of Avery V. and Alena (McQueary) Wilson. He married Linda White on July 1, 1967, in Clinton.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Wilson, DeWitt; sons, Daniel Wayne Wilson, DeWitt; and Joseph Alan Wilson, DeWitt; three grandchildren, Kayla Wilson, Farmer City; Gracie Wilson, Hartsburg; and Ryan Wilson, DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Vernon retired from the Clinton Power Station in 2000. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandkids and watching them play sports.

