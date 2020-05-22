Vernon Wayne Wilson
0 entries

Vernon Wayne Wilson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vernon Wayne Wilson

DEWITT — Vernon Wayne Wilson, 74, of DeWitt, passed away 1:16 p.m. Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Private services will be held Tuesday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jim Kilson officiating due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church or Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Vernon was born Nov. 7, 1945, in Russell Springs, Ky., the son of Avery V. and Alena (McQueary) Wilson. He married Linda White on July 1, 1967, in Clinton.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Wilson, DeWitt; sons, Daniel Wayne Wilson, DeWitt; and Joseph Alan Wilson, DeWitt; three grandchildren, Kayla Wilson, Farmer City; Gracie Wilson, Hartsburg; and Ryan Wilson, DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Vernon retired from the Clinton Power Station in 2000. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandkids and watching them play sports.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News