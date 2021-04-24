BLOOMINGTON - Veronica J. Zeitler, 93, of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by family.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or St. Patrick Church of Merna. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

She was born June 27, 1927 in Bloomington, a daughter of Charles and Fronie Daly. She married Donald E. Zeitler on November 6, 1947 in Bloomington and he preceded her in death on May 9, 2011.

Surviving are three children: Barbara (Terance) Tay, Robert Zeitler, and Rebecca Sheppelman; eight grandchildren: Travis Mattoon, Brooke (Jed) Stoller, Emily (Michael Janssen), Melissa Williams, Robert J. Zeitler, Katherine (Ryan) Kleiboeker, Sarah (Mike) Brandt and Bryon (Kasey) Sheppelman; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Paula Cunningham.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Zeitler; a grandson, Trent Mattoon; a son-in-law, Doug Sheppelman; and three siblings: Jack, Helen and Delores.