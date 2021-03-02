TOLUCA — Veronica Jones age 43 a resident of Aperion Care, Toluca IL formerly of Downs, IL, passed away at 3:36 PM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at OSF St. Elizabeth Hospital, Ottawa, IL.

Her funeral service will be 3:00 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Ken Burgard will be officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Saturday at the memorial home. Private inurnment will be Friends Cemetery, Bentown, IL.

The visitation and funeral will be limited to 50 persons and everyone must wear a mask.

Veronica was born November 30, 1977 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of David and Darcie L. Vliet Jones.

Surviving is her father, David Jones, Downs IL; son, Matthew Wolf, Lincoln, IL; brother, Cameron Jones, Downs, IL; two nephews: Archer and Hunter Jones, Downs, IL; four uncles: Larry (Chris) Jones, Florida, Jeff (Jennie) Jones, Downs, IL, Charlie (Kate) Jones, Bloomington, IL, Tim (Sandy) Jones, Downs, IL.

Veronica is preceded in death by her mother and grandparents.

Veronica graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 1996 and later attended Eureka College.

She was a loving daughter and she will be missed by all who knew her.