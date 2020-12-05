PONTIAC - Vialee Ruth Field, 92, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:05am on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL. Private graveside services will be held at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac, IL with Rev. James Rees officiating. Calvert Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac is in charge of arrangements.

Vialee was born September 19, 1928 a daughter of Elmer O. and Minnie (Lierman) Reum in Yuton, IL. She married Kenneth D. Field on January 11, 1947 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chenoa, IL. He preceded her in death on May 15, 2002.

She is survived by a son, Mike (Emily) Field of Bloomington, IL; a daughter, Connie Rork of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren, Sarah (Josh) Noffsinger, Abigail (Al) Pfleger, Stacey (Steve) Shrewsbury, Bryan (Erin) Dalton; seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four sisters, three brothers, one niece and five nephews.

She worked for many years at Nationwide Glove Factory. She loved gardening, quilting and was a wonderful hostess who loved to cook. Memorials in Vialee's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chenoa, IL and online condolences may be made at calvertmemorial.com