HEYWORTH — Vicki D. Ahlers, 70 of Heyworth passed away at 9:00 PM Saturday, February 20, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer since December of 2019.

Vicki was born November 8, 1950 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Lawrence and Martha (Beasley) Lobb. She was married to William C. "Bill" Ahlers III on October 27, 1972 in Heyworth. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2007. Along with William "Bill", she was also preceded in death by her parents and youngest brother, Gary Lobb.

Vicki is survived by her one daughter, Cori (Mario) Fillipponi of Heyworth; two grandchildren: Alexis (Justin) Connour, Anthony "Tony" Fillipponi, and an older brother, Danny (Julie) Lobb of Kenney.

Vicki worked nearly 20 years at the Sam Leman's dealerships here in Bloomington. She enjoyed flowering and gardening, reading, and vacationing with her family in Florida. Her family and friends meant the world to her.

Due to the pandemic and health and safety of Vicki's loved ones, there will be a private family service at Calvert & Metzler Memorial home. Following, will be a private graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.