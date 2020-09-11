ROCKVILLE —Vickie Lynn Stevenson, 61, of Rockville, Indiana passed away at 7:58 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her residence.
She retired from Dollar Tree in Bloomington, Illinois and Cooper’s Laundromat in Rockville.
She was born May 19, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Gabriel Lee Greggs and Velma Nichols Greggs. Her husband of 35 years, Roger Leon Stevenson whom she married February 15, 1985 preceded her in death August 18, 2020.
Survivors include four daughters, Shellan Clark of Bloomington, Illinois, Michaellynn Clark of Arrow Smith, Illinois, Jennifer Stevenson of Houston, Texas and Christina (Michael) Coleman of Mont Belvieu, Texas; two sisters, Bobbie Zirkel of Rockville and Kathy Bettis of Terre Haute; 15 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michial Brown.
She was a 1977 graduate of Rockville High School. She was a member of the Rockville Christian Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 16, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, with the Rev. Greg Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Garden Cemetery, Rockville. Visitation is 12 noon until 2:00 pm Wednesday at Gooch Funeral Home. Memorials should friends so desire, may be made to the Rockville Christian Church, 291 W. US Highway 36, Rockville, IN 47872 or Parke-Vermillion Humane Society, PO Box 155, Clinton, IN 47842 in her memory.
Online condolences may be shared at www.goochfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.