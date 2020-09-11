× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCKVILLE —Vickie Lynn Stevenson, 61, of Rockville, Indiana passed away at 7:58 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, in her residence.

She retired from Dollar Tree in Bloomington, Illinois and Cooper’s Laundromat in Rockville.

She was born May 19, 1959 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Gabriel Lee Greggs and Velma Nichols Greggs. Her husband of 35 years, Roger Leon Stevenson whom she married February 15, 1985 preceded her in death August 18, 2020.

Survivors include four daughters, Shellan Clark of Bloomington, Illinois, Michaellynn Clark of Arrow Smith, Illinois, Jennifer Stevenson of Houston, Texas and Christina (Michael) Coleman of Mont Belvieu, Texas; two sisters, Bobbie Zirkel of Rockville and Kathy Bettis of Terre Haute; 15 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Michial Brown.

She was a 1977 graduate of Rockville High School. She was a member of the Rockville Christian Church and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.