Vickie Nalley-Archibald

Vickie is survived by her children: Candy Miller, Jerry (Alicia) Nalley, and Joey Crouch. She is preceded in death by her children: Julie Nalley and Bobby Jo Nalley. She is the sister of Cathy (Joe) Roberts and Kim Price Williams. She is also preceded in death by her mother Lela Price, and father, James Dye, brothers: Richard Dye, Jody Edwards, Mark Edwards and Mike Price. She loved her three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her significant other Wade Webb. Vickie will be missed by all those that loved her. May she find peace and her beautiful children waiting for her at the gates of heaven. Her sisters love her and will keep her in their hearts forever.