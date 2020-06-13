× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Vickie Sue Crews, 65, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Vickie was born on June 14, 1954, in Lincoln, the daughter of John C. and Edith May Purtle Scaggs. She married Daniel C. Crews on May 17, 1996, in Bloomington.

Surviving are her loving husband of 24 years, Daniel; her children, Jennifer (Rob) Bonack, Appleton, Wis., and Michael (Heather) Frantz, Boston, Mass.; grandchildren, Tyler and Cole Bonack, and Grayson and Scarlett Frantz; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Williams, Georgia; Velma (Jerry) Morris, Boswell, Ind.; Donna (Joe) Berner, Normal; Brenda (Roger) Smith, Wartburg, Tenn.; and brothers, Edward Scaggs, Pekin, and Guy (Debbie) Scaggs, Washington.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and four sisters.

Vickie was a loving wife and Daniel's best bud. She enjoyed counseling and mentoring others. Vickie will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Vickie's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

