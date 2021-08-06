BLOOMINGTON — Victor (Vic) Ranney left this world and journeyed home on July 28, 2021. Vic was born July 7, 1958, in Bloomington, IL and lived in the surrounding area most of his life.

He was married to his wife, Yvonne Ranney, for more than 40 years. Vic started and ran a successful business, Border Patrol Pest Control, for over 20 years building a loyal customer base through hard work and honesty. He worked hard to provide his family the best life he possibly could. When he wasn't working, Vic loved to spend a relaxing afternoon out fishing (mostly with his grandson, Landen Ranney). He was a man whose life revolved around his family.