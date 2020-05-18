× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

MINIER — Victoria A. Kosirog, 72, of Minier, passed away Saturday (May 16, 2020) at her home. Victoria was born June 3, 1947, in Princeville.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew, Minier; three children, Lauri (Greg) Brown, Normal; Tobi Kinsell, Raleigh, N.C.; and Jeremy Kinsell (Kimberly Rogers), Washington, D.C.; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Joanna, Vivian, Eli.

Victoria worked at Olympia Community Unit School District 16 over 30 years as a speech and language pathologist. She enjoyed her teaching, NASCAR and fly fishing.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home, Minier, is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Minier Rescue Squad, 107 W. Central Ave., Minier, IL 61759.

Condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Victoria Kosirog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.