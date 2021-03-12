WATSEKA — Victoria L. Betsinger, 43, of Watseka, IL, formerly of Normal, IL, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at her sister's residence in Watseka, IL. She was born on July 14, 1977, in Portsmouth, VA, the daughter of Marlin and Judy Ann Greep Helms.

She is survived by two sons: Todd Betsinger, Jr. and Thomas Betsinger, both of Fairbury, IL. Two step-daughters: Kahliah (Jake) Ankney of Bloomington and Alysia (Andy) Shubert of Bloomington. Her father, Marlin (Lorie) Helms of Oliver Springs, TN. Her sister, Cassidy Lux of Watseka, IL. Two brothers: Marlin "Gene" Helms of Watseka and Eric Helms of Grant Park, IL. Her uncle, Jack Greep of Momence, IL. Three nieces: Kristina (Matt) Flutka, Meranda (Jonathan) Garrett, Katherine Lux; and one nephew, Zakkary Lux. Two grandchildren: Liam Ankney and Carl Shubert. And special friends, Sandy and Jon Burton. She is preceded in death by her mother. She worked as an accountant for the Country Companies in Bloomington, IL.