NORMAL — Victoria "Vicki" Ann Mecherle, 81, of Normal, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center.

Vicki was born in Bloomington on September 20, 1939, the daughter of Herbert "Tyne" Mecherle and Pearle Buttorf Roberts.

She split her life between the Bloomington/Normal community and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Vicki spent her youth showing horses, and at age 12, was the youngest to show and place at Madison Square Gardens, placing 3rd out of 28 competitors in the Female Riders Under 25 age group. She was an animal lover with a particular soft spot for racoons and stray cats. Vicki was a nurturer by nature and felt a calling to be of service to others, including volunteering for many years at the information desk at St. Joseph Hospital. She loved gardening and took great pride in the backyard natural habitats she created.

Vicki enjoyed entertaining friends and family and could throw together a delicious impromptu feast in a matter of minutes. She was an avid tennis player and looked forward to birthday outings and weekly lunches with her girlfriends. More than anything, Vicki cherished time spent with her family. She was a devoted mom and grandma, never missing a chance to attend her children's and grandchildren's events.

She was preceded in death by her parents.