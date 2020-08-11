Vikki M. Williams

Vik worked at the Home Depot at the service desk, and prior to that she worked as an executive assistant to two vice presidents at the International Code Council in Chicago. Vik will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and her infectious laugh. Vik enjoyed tending to her beautiful flowers, being in her backyard watching the birds, kayaking on the lake and golfing. She appreciated all the simple things in life. She was a loving, non-judgmental, huge-hearted person. Her friends and family meant everything to her, and she will be missed deeply by all that knew her.