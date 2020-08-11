Vikki M. Williams

HUDSON — Vikki Marie “Vik” Williams, 61, of Hudson, passed away Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
She was born Sept. 19, 1958, in Newton, Kansas, to Victor Manuel and Beatrice Carrion Moreno. She married Scot Williams June 19, 2013, in Fort Myers, Florida. He survives.
She is also survived by her mother, Beatrice; sons, Josh and Justin Paloma, Shane and Jake Williams; granddaughters, Rachel Paloma and Lola Mae Williams; brother, John (Gail) Moreno; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vic.
Vik worked at the Home Depot at the service desk, and prior to that she worked as an executive assistant to two vice presidents at the International Code Council in Chicago. Vik will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile and her infectious laugh. Vik enjoyed tending to her beautiful flowers, being in her backyard watching the birds, kayaking on the lake and golfing. She appreciated all the simple things in life. She was a loving, non-judgmental, huge-hearted person. Her friends and family meant everything to her, and she will be missed deeply by all that knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a private funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made in Vik's name to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital Midwest Affiliate.
Condolences or memories can be left for the family at www.eastlawnmemorial.com.
