Vincent 'Vince' Beltran Quevedo

In 1968, Inez had an opportunity to come to the USA to teach gymnastics. Vince followed in 1969, and the five kids came in 1970. Vince and Inez could not stand to be apart from their children for very long. Although adjusting to life in the USA had its challenges for the whole family, as adults they all thrived and did well in their chosen fields. One of the family accomplishments was the establishment of the Comp-Art Gymnastics School in Bloomington, IL. At one point, the Quevedos also had a gym in Morton, IL, and El Paso, IL. It was truly a family business with Inez and the kids as coaches, Lola (Grandma) Marina as the receptionist, and Vince was the planner – builder – organizer of the gym.