MANILA, Philippines — Vincent "Vince" Beltran Quevedo passed away on March 30, 2021 at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in Manila, Philippines. He was 88 years old. Due to travel restrictions in the Philippines, a celebration of Vincent's life will be scheduled in the future. His ashes will lie next to his wife's in the southern province of Banga, Mindanao.
Vince was born in Sarat, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines on October 19, 1932. As a young boy, he was always looking to see how he can earn money. On weekends, you would find him selling "pandesal" (delicious Filipino bread). By noon, he would be at the bus terminal selling "enseymada" (another Filipino pastry) to travelers. He would also busy himself with shining shoes of the travelers.
He met his future wife, Inezita Vargas, at school in Notre Dame in Mindanao; southern part of the Philippines. University studies took both Vince and Inez to the big city of Manila. Vince was an Engineering student at the University of Santo Thomas, and Inez was in Physical Education at the University of the Philippines. Academic competition was not unusual back then, and Vince excelled in his field. Inez represented the Philippines as the National Coach for the Women's Olympic Gymnastics Team held in Tokyo Japan in 1964.
Inez and Vince were married on May 25, 1955. They were blessed with five children: Ellie, Jeannette, Jojo, Vinci and Francis.
In 1968, Inez had an opportunity to come to the USA to teach gymnastics. Vince followed in 1969, and the five kids came in 1970. Vince and Inez could not stand to be apart from their children for very long. Although adjusting to life in the USA had its challenges for the whole family, as adults they all thrived and did well in their chosen fields. One of the family accomplishments was the establishment of the Comp-Art Gymnastics School in Bloomington, IL. At one point, the Quevedos also had a gym in Morton, IL, and El Paso, IL. It was truly a family business with Inez and the kids as coaches, Lola (Grandma) Marina as the receptionist, and Vince was the planner – builder – organizer of the gym.
With no formal organization in Illinois for gymnastic competitions, Vince collaborated with two other gym owners and created the Central Illinois Gymnastics Conference. Today, it is made up of many other gymnastic schools and remains active to this day.
Vince worked for the City of Bloomington, IL as the Director of the Building and Safety Department. He had a long and fulfilling career until he retired from there in 1990. He and Inez traveled extensively during retirement, and settled in the Philippines once again.
Vince may have physically left us, but he also left us with many fond memories and life lessons. As a child of a School Principal and a Teacher, Vince valued education. This is something he emphasized to his children and grandchildren whenever possible.
Vince is survived by his brothers: Zosimo Quevedo and Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, as well as his children: Elizabeth Petersen (David), Jeannette Brinkman (Steve), Vincent Quevedo and Francisco Quevedo (Rosalind). He had six grandchildren: Maria Tyra (Garrett), Brian Strandquist (Katie), Vanessa Quevedo, Brad Strandquist (Bea), Kylee Brinkman and Vianca Quevedo. He also had seven great grandchildren that include Titus Tyra, Beckham Tyra, Aidan Quevedo-Garcia, Jade Garcia, Annie Strandquist, Joe Strandquist, and D'Mitri Quevedo-McIntosh.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Zosimo and Ursula; Nellie Bassig (sister); Inezita Quevedo (wife); and Jojo Strandquist (daughter).
He will be dearly missed.