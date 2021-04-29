OREGON — Viola Harp, 101, of Oregon, IL, formerly of Secor and Eureka, IL, passed away at 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL.

She was born March 8, 1920 in rural Mt. Sherman, KY to Jesse and Louie (Cookson) Burd. She married Carl Harp on July 4, 1942. He died in Eureka, IL in 1994.

She is also preceded in death by two sons: Jason and Gary Harp; three sisters and three brothers.

Surviving is one son Lowell (Sandy) Harp of Oregon, IL; five grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

In Eureka, Viola was active in her retirement center Community. She assisted the beautician at Maple Lawn among other things. Her faith has been very important to her all of her life and she enjoyed reading the Bible.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery in Buffalo, KY on Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

