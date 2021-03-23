BLOOMINGTON — Viola I. Hefner age 97 of Bloomington, IL formerly of rural Cooksville and Lexington, IL passed away at 4:23 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Her funeral service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Northside Church of Christ 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL. 61704. Rev. Larry Sharp will be officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Thursday at the church. It is requested everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The family suggests memorials be made to Northside Church of Christ 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, IL. 61704. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.