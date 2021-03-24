MILFORD — Viola L. Kregel Lucht, 95, of Milford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 21, 2021. She was born on May 3, 1925 in Woodworth, the daughter of William and Elisa (Ehlers) Kregel. Viola married Meino Lucht on June 23, 1946 in Woodworth. He preceded her in death on September 29, 1973.

She is survived by four children: Gary (Kolene) Lucht of Cissna Park, Jean (Bunker) Kuethe of Normal, Colleen Lucht of Normal and Kenneth (Janine) Lucht of Milford; one brother, Dennis (Janice) Kregel of Cissna Park; eight grandchildren: Scott (Cara) Lucht, Brad (Jessica) Lucht, Zachary (Marisa) Kuethe, Heidi (Nick) Jones, Anthony (Danielle) Lucht, Mike (Nikki) Lucht, Trevor (Sarah) Lucht and Anna (Nolan) Toovey; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Allen Kregel; one sister, Joanne Luebchow; and one great-grandson, Henry Meino Lucht.