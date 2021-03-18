DELAVAN - Virgil E. Robison of Delavan, IL passed away at the young age of 90 years old.

He was born in Atlanta, IL to Virgil I. and Catharine Johnson Robison and was blessed to have Bernadine Williams Robison as his second mother.

He married Deloris Craig in October 1951 and they had 69 years of fun and adventure as they started their family. Little did he know how four daughters would change his life for the better, family joke. Surviving are his wife, Deloris; children: Rita and Tony Mont of Delavan, Myra and Jerry Schaalma of St. Cloud, FL, Becky and Kevin Kendregan of Delavan, Gale Robison Kilbury, Delavan. Over the years he enjoyed and was entertained by seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

After working at Caterpillar for 34 years, Virgil retired and had 39 years doing what he enjoyed. His life was filled with many interests. He loved researching family history and paying respect to his ancestors, traveling to South Dakota to explore Native American Indian culture and paintings, landscaping yards in Delavan and surrounding towns, attending the annual Robison reunion and mowing the Delavan cemetery. The highlight of his day was having coffee with "the boys at the garage".