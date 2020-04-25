Virgil Hansen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CLIFTON — Virgil C. Hansen, 94, of Clifton, passed away Wednesday (April 22, 2020) at his home in Clifton.

He was born on April 1, 1926, in Clifton, the son of Louis and Elizabeth Dieter Hansen. He married Phyllis A. Fleener in Kankakee on August 23, 1952, and she preceded him in death on April 23, 1994. He later married Darlene Lemenager Preisser in Martinton on Aug. 26, 1995, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2016. In addition, he was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Arthur, Orval, Louis, Vincent and LaVerne; and one sister, Elizabeth.

Surviving are three sons, David (Lorie) Hansen, Clifton; Gary (Carol) Hansen, Fairbury; and Brian (Becky) Hansen, Fairbury; and five grandchildren.

He served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a lifelong farmer in the area. Virgil was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clifton, Bradley Moose, Punta Gorda Elks and the American Legion. He was a former partner in Clifton Grain and Hansen Bros. Grain. He enjoyed golfing and spending his winters in Florida.

Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Clifton.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Clifton.

