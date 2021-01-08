PONTIAC — Virgil V. Ledford, 88, of Pontiac, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. at OSF St. James John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.

Private family graveside services will be held at Houder Cemetery in Pontiac with Fr. John Crist officiating.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Virgil was born January 29, 1932, in Pontiac, IL to Lester and Vera (Vilven) Ledford. He married Joan D. Beardsley on May 16, 1954, in New York. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children: Patty (Dan) Gray of Pontiac, IL, Cathy (Dan) Schneeman of Pontiac, IL, Dave (Beth) Ledford of Pontiac, IL, and Steven (Carolyn) Ledford of Pontiac, IL; brother, Tom (Sherry Bippus) Ledford of Pontiac, IL; grandchildren: Brian (Devin) Gray, Kevin (Ashleigh) Gray, Lauren (Ryan) Benning, Kelsi (Jeremy) Arnold, Breanne (Nathan) Murray, Janelle (Chris) Elston, Jacob Ledford, and Adam Ledford; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Earnest Ledford; and niece, Melissa Ledford.

Virgil was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 and was a lifelong farmer in the Pontiac area.