Virginia A. Henderson

BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Ann “Ginger” Henderson, 66, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. She was a loving wife, mother of three, and grandmother of two.

She was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Bloomington, to Eugene and Lillian Keller. She grew up as the youngest of two children and attended University High School, graduating in 1971.

On Aug. 22, 1981, Ginger married Thomas I. Henderson, and they celebrated nearly 39 wonderful years of marriage together.

Ginger enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, word search puzzles, attending Cardinals baseball games, Coyotes hockey games, and decorating her home for the holidays. She loved the music of Elton John and had the pleasure of seeing him numerous times live in concert.

Ginger was preceded in death by her mother and father and one sister, Mary Ellen.