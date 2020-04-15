Virginia Baker

LENEXA, Kan. — Virginia Rose “Jinny” Baker, 92, died on Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Sunrise Senior Living in Lenexa, Kan. A memorial service will be held later this year.
Jinny was born April 14, 1927, to Wilburt and Stella Setterstrom in Elsmore, Kan. She joined two sisters at home, Madalyn Marie and Geraldine Caroline. They all preceded her in death.
Jinny's early years centered around family and church in rural, southeast Kansas. After graduating from Elsmore High School, Jinny married Army Air Corps officer and pilot Harold Baker. They were married in March of 1946 at the Friends Home Lutheran Church in Savonburg, Kan. Her wedding dress was made from Harold's parachute.
Jinny worked at the Menninger Clinic in Topeka, Kan., while her husband attended law school. They spent several years in the Kansas City area before moving to Bloomington in 1959. After raising a family, Jinny obtained her GRI and sold real estate for several years. In 1983 the couple retired to Hot Springs, Ark., to pursue their mutual love of golf. In 2002, they moved back to the Bloomington area to be closer to their three children.
Jinny was a devoted wife and mother. In addition to golf, she loved sewing, crafting, playing bridge and taking part in church activities. She was committed to those she loved. In the face of adversity and sorrow she always chose to find happiness. Happiness was her habit - she preached it and she lived it. We are grateful for her life and her example.
She leaves behind two daughters, Nancy (Jeff) Armstrong, Lenexa, Kan., and Diane (Dan) Rector, Louisville, Ky. A son, Douglas Hunting Baker, preceded her in death. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, John (Michelle) Armstrong, Kansas City, Mo.; Andrew (Bernice) Rector, Bartlett; Jayne (Adam) Carver, Fort Mill, S.C.; Brad Armstrong. Durham, N.C.; and Jenni Godoi, Boise, Idaho; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission or Salvation Army, Bloomington.
