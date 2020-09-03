× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Virginia (Farris) Nappi, 78, of Normal, Illinois died on August 29, 2020. East Lawn Funeral Home is handling cremation arrangements. In addition to Andrew, her husband of 57 years, Ginny is survived by daughters Beth (Gerrit) Sinclair, Bloomington, Illinois and Jill Weider, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren Bennett and Annie Sinclair and Isla and Elle Weider; a sister Kathie Tong, Barkhamstead, Connecticut; brother-in-law Mark Nappi and sister-in-law Lynn Nappi, Wethersfield, Connecticut; nieces and nephews David (Kris) Tong, Donna (Craig) Farr, Lynn (Rob) Larry, Kurt (Anne) Nappi, and Paul (Jaime) Nappi; and great-nieces and great-nephews Conner and Dylan Farr, Amanda Larry, and Isabelle and Sebastien Nappi.

Ginny was born on April 15, 1942 to William and Thelma (Lantz) Farris in Middletown, Connecticut. After graduating from Windsor High School, she received a B.S. and an M.S. in English from Central Connecticut State University. She married Andrew Nappi on August 17, 1963.