Virginia M. Hougham

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

McLEAN — Virginia “Ginger” M. Hougham, 84, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday (April 4, 2020) at home.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ginger was born on July 4, 1935, at St. Mary's Hospital in Orange, N.J., to Vincent de Paul McCoy and Phyllis Vivian (Brown) McCoy. She was a proud member of the 1953 graduating class of Morristown High School in Morristown, N.J., and attended Bowling Green State University at Bowling Green, Ohio. She also attended Delta Air Lines flight stewardess training and graduated in May 1957 in Atlanta, Ga. In the mid-1980s, she returned to school under the University of Kentucky's (Lexington, Ky.) Donovan Fellowship Program earning a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. Over the years, she has worked as a flight attendant, homemaker, horse farm manager, and was always an active volunteer at her local church.

Ginger was preceded in death by her mother and father; her stepfather (Francis Hopkins); her half-sister (Sherri Hopkins Hart (William); her uncle (Clinton E. Brown); and one cousin (Gary Brown).