BLOOMINGTON — Virginia Mae King, 98, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:28 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Martin Health Center in Bloomington.

A private graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund.

Virginia was born on October 28, 1922 in Bloomington, a daughter to Francis and Mary (Konth) Foster. She married Bernard Devine on August 23, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1979. She then married Preston King on August 22, 1984. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2011.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda (Mike) Roberts of Downs; grandson, Rev. Anthony (Elizabeth) Cook of MO; great grandson, Ben (Gail) Cook of MO; stepchildren: Dennis (Debbie) King, Douglas (Susan) King, and Dorita (Dan) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Michele King; nephews: Steve (Cindy) Lee, Richard (Ellen) Devine; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren on the King side.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sandra Kay; son, Allan Devine; brother, Kenneth Foster; sister, Marcella Ballinger; stepson, David King; and her husbands.