BLOOMINGTON — Virginia R. Liston, age 98, of Bloomington IL formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away at 8:35 PM on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington IL. A private family memorial service will be 4:00 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church 1510 N. Main St., Normal, IL 61761. Pastor Jeffrey R. Henricks will be officiating. Private inurnment will be at Westland Cemetery, Farmersburg, IN. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Normal, IL 61761. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Virginia was born February 25, 1923 in Blackhawk, Indiana the daughter of Carl and Dollie Kittle Rehmel. She married Robert Liston on February 27, 1954 in Phoenix, AZ. He passed away January 7, 1977.
Surviving are her five children: Ellen (John) Kruizenga, Lincoln, IL, Deborah Sheppard, Bloomington, IL, Joe Liston, Quincy, IL, step-daughter, Nancy (Bob) Bosserdet, Port Charlotte, FL; step-son, Jerry (Carol) Liston, Lockport, IL; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Rehmel, Richmond, IN.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Hazel Cody, Marie Iddles and one brother, Sherman Rehmel.
Virginia graduated from Blackhawk High School, Blackhawk, IN and retired from Bell Telephone Company in 1982. She traveled from coast to coast and border to border. Virginia obtained her private pilot's license in 1940's. She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, loved to read, needlework and sewing. She was an avid St Louis Cardinals baseball fan and Green Bay Packers Fan. She was a cancer survivor. Virginia had great sense of humor she will be missed by all who knew her.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com - select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Virginia's name and click on 'Tribute Wall'.
