BLOOMINGTON — Virginia R. Liston, age 98, of Bloomington IL formerly of Terre Haute, IN passed away at 8:35 PM on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Heritage Health, Bloomington IL. A private family memorial service will be 4:00 PM Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church 1510 N. Main St., Normal, IL 61761. Pastor Jeffrey R. Henricks will be officiating. Private inurnment will be at Westland Cemetery, Farmersburg, IN. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Normal, IL 61761. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Virginia was born February 25, 1923 in Blackhawk, Indiana the daughter of Carl and Dollie Kittle Rehmel. She married Robert Liston on February 27, 1954 in Phoenix, AZ. He passed away January 7, 1977.

Surviving are her five children: Ellen (John) Kruizenga, Lincoln, IL, Deborah Sheppard, Bloomington, IL, Joe Liston, Quincy, IL, step-daughter, Nancy (Bob) Bosserdet, Port Charlotte, FL; step-son, Jerry (Carol) Liston, Lockport, IL; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and one brother, Robert Rehmel, Richmond, IN.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Hazel Cody, Marie Iddles and one brother, Sherman Rehmel.