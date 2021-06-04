 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vivian J. "Joan" Graff

  • 0
Vivian J. "Joan" Graff
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Vivian J. "Joan" Graff, 89, of Bloomington, passed at 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Heritage Health of Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Interment will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Stanford.

Online condolences and memories of Joan may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News