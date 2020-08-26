× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — W. Warren Walker, 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:59 p.m. Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at his home.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, with Pastors Jonathan Huehn and Timothy Fitzner officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

Warren was born Sept. 15, 1939, in Peoria, a son to Wilbert G. and Lorena G. Goveia Walker. He married Linda M. Hornickel on July 27, 1974, in Chatsworth.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Walker, Bloomington; son, Ward Walker, and his children, Jacque and Amy; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Marvel, and their children, Alex, Zach, and Jake.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, JeTaun.