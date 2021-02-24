NORMAL — Wallace D. "Wally" Huber, 84 of Normal passed away at 11:46 AM Tuesday February 23, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There will be a funeral service for Wally on Monday March 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in Normal. Pastors Matt Horine and Jerry McCorkle will officiate. There will be a visitation Sunday February 28, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Burial will be in Kaufman Cemetery in Hudson.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Wally was born June 6, 1936 in Eureka to Samuel and Ethel Boyer Huber. He married Yvonne Weirman October 14, 1961 in Carlock. She survives. He is also survived by two daughters: Deanna (Ken) Scharf of Eureka and Laura (Jeff) Thomas of Hudson; five grandchildren: Katelyn (Garrett) Riewestahl, Marissa Scharf, Kyle Scharf, Kelsey Scharf, Emory Thomas; two great-grandchildren: Clara and Bryce Riewestahl; and two brothers: Roger Huber of Decatur and Jim (Maren) Huber of Downers Grove, IL.