× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Wallace Engelbrecht, retired Milk's Grove Township farmer, passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at 1 a.m.

Wallace was born June 1, 1925, at rural Cissna Park, son of Oscar and Alvina (ZumMallen) Engelbrecht. He married Marjorie Rusk on Nov. 29, 1953, in Rantoul. She preceded him in death June of 1990.

Surviving are son, Dean (Del) Engelbrecht, Bloomington; daughters, Judy Engelbrecht, Fairbury; and Peggy Lambert, McGregor, Texas; five grandchildren, Bryan (Mary), Galesburg; Michael (Laura), Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; John (Laura), Decatur; Melody (Eric Bauman), Normal; and Sean Lambert, Plano, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Dominik and Tess.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Victor; and sister, Mildred Wilken.

Mr. Engelbrecht was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Gilman, attending Sunday school regularly, and had spent his life farming originally 5 miles north of Crescent City, then in Milk Grove Township and Kankakee County.