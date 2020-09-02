ATKINSON — Walter A. Jiles, 78, of Atkinson, passed away on Monday (August 31, 2020) at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Pastor Brian Giese will officiate. Entombment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. A livestream of the service will be available at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/vandemorefuneralhomes/).
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family and they will distribute to local charities and foundations.
Walter was born on Aug. 28, 1942, the son of Walter and Rovilla (Lampe) Jiles, in Bloomington. He graduated from LeRoy High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He performed his grad work at Northern Illinois University. He married Carolyn Anderson on Sept. 8, 1963, in LeRoy. He was employed as an agricultural salesman throughout the years, most recently for Atkinson Grain & Fertilizer, HDM Tamco, and Allied Chemical Co. He was a member of the Kiwanis club in Atkinson and the Geneseo Masonic Lodge.
He was a friend to everyone! He enjoyed bird watching, fishing, hunting, being outdoors, and helped his children in sports and scouts. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Carolyn; his children, Deb (Ralph) Diericks, Atkinson; Denise Koning, Urbandale, Iowa; and Chris (Heidi) Jiles, Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Andy, Melissa, and Troy Diericks, Alexandria (Kile) Minnis, Ryan (Tad Guy) Koning, Tyler Koning, Kami Koning, and Deegan Jiles; sister, Phyllis (Earl) Benschneider; and brother, Eugene Jiles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rovilla, and his three brothers, Larry, Claude, and Roy.
