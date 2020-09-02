× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATKINSON — Walter A. Jiles, 78, of Atkinson, passed away on Monday (August 31, 2020) at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Pastor Brian Giese will officiate. Entombment will follow at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. A livestream of the service will be available at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/vandemorefuneralhomes/).

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family and they will distribute to local charities and foundations.

Walter was born on Aug. 28, 1942, the son of Walter and Rovilla (Lampe) Jiles, in Bloomington. He graduated from LeRoy High School and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He performed his grad work at Northern Illinois University. He married Carolyn Anderson on Sept. 8, 1963, in LeRoy. He was employed as an agricultural salesman throughout the years, most recently for Atkinson Grain & Fertilizer, HDM Tamco, and Allied Chemical Co. He was a member of the Kiwanis club in Atkinson and the Geneseo Masonic Lodge.