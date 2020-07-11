PALM HARBOR, Florida — Walter D. King, 95, of Palm Harbor, Florida, died July 1, 2020, in Palm Harbor.
Walter is survived by a daughter, Diane Rogers, Dunedin, Florida; five grandsons and seven great-grandchildren. A son, Dick King, predeceased him. Walter had four brothers and one sister, all deceased. He had many nephews and nieces, all of whom loved "Uncle Tiny."
He lived the greatest part of his life in Forrest. He left his beloved Forrest only to be closer to his children, Diane Rogers and Dick King, of Dunedin, Florida.
He was a World War II Army veteran.
