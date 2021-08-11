BLOOMINGTON — Walter Elton Kropf passed away in Bloomington on July 24, 2021. He was a graduate of Perry High School in Massillon, OH, attended The Ohio State University and received his Bachelor's and M.B.A. from Illinois State University. After serving in the Army in Italy and Vietnam he began a 40 year career at State Farm Insurance.

Surviving are his wife Holly of Bloomington, IL; son John Kropf of Chicago; and three siblings: Margaret Kropf Burkey of Johnstown, OH, John J. Kropf of Lakeville, OH and Mark G. Kropf of Canton OH; as well as their spouses and children.

Funeral services were held in Granville, OH on August 3, 2021 and Walter was interred in the family plot at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newark, OH. Condolences may be expressed at kiblerbradyruestman.com and a full obituary can also be viewed.