Walter Fehr

Walter was privileged to serve in the Army during World War II. He was drafted on Jan. 17, 1941, and was one of the first to go from Woodford County. Walter was stationed in San Francisco with the Battery F 18th Coast Artillery. He went in as a sea coast observer with a 1-year assignment. That all changed when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He remained in San Francisco two more years. He did jobs in the Army that no one else knew about. He ended up in Italy in 1945 with the 766 Field Artillery. While there, Walter was one of six soldiers who liberated a small village near Milan. When the war ended, he was in northern Italy near Lake Como. He faithfully served his country for four years and nine months. He enjoyed his annual Battery F Army buddy reunions which took place for 50 years, until 2007. He was blessed to be part of a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight on June 14, 2011, with his daughter Mary as his guardian.