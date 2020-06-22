Walter Fox

Walt was born in Bloomington, in 1952, to Walter Sheldon Fox and Katherine Davee Fox. He had three sisters he adored - Margaret Fox Johnson-Greene, Sally Fox Sullivan and Dianne Fox Enns. Walt had a lifelong love of the outdoors rooted in the Boy Scouts, Troop No. 3, where he became an Eagle Scout. A gifted student, he earned a bachelor's degree in biology at the University of Kansas in Lawrenceville, Kan., where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. He also earned a masters in molecular genetics from Illinois State University in Normal. During the years he was in Bloomington-Normal, he was a member of Second Presbyterian Church.

Walt married Linda Christine Nelson in 1988, raising their two children together - Eric Nelson and Lisa Dianne - in Flemington, N.J. After retiring in 2012, they played golf in as many places as possible before relocating to Naples, where he spent many a happy day with a club or a fishing rod in his hands. If you were lucky enough to be outdoors with him, he would teach you every bird song, flower and tree, and took great joy in talking about why they were special. Retirement also gave him the chance to volunteer as a mentor for the Guadalupe Center Tutor Corps, and at the Naples Botanical Garden helping create hybrids of water lilies and orchids. Each gave him the chance to know people and have experiences he would never have traded.