Wanda Billiter

MORTON — Wanda Lou Billiter, 87, of Morton, formerly of Atlanta, IL, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Wanda was born on May 2, 1933, in Lincoln, IL to Edward and Ethel (Klemm) Reinhart. She was a graduate of Beason High School in 1951 and went on to graduate from Lincoln College and Illinois State Normal University.

She married Robert Billiter in Waynesville, IL, on June 13, 1954. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2020. Her parents and a brother, Derald Reinhart, also preceded her in death.

Wanda is survived by one son, Kirk (Rebecca) Billiter of Bloomington; one daughter, Carolyn (Gary) Henricks of Morton; five grandchildren: Jenna (Lance) Montgomery of Strasburg, IL, Andrew (Rachel) Henricks of Burke, VA, Derek (Kara) Henricks of Louisville, KY, Dylan (Sophie) Henricks of Morton, and Kelsey Henricks of Grand Rapids, MI; nine great-grandchildren: Gracyn, Graham, and Sloane Montgomery, Leo Henricks, Oliver, Audrey, Phoebe, and Ruby Henricks, and Ivy Henricks. Also surviving are one sister, Beverly (Dean) Shull of Morton; one brother, Larry (Ruth) Reinhart of Normal, IL; and sister-in-law, Doris Reinhart of Quincy, IL.